Trial for former UI student with theft, attempted murder charges pushed to March 2023

The trial for Ali Younes, 19, who has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, and attempted murder, was pushed back to next year.

The trial for former University of Iowa student Ali Younes was pushed back from the original Dec. 6 date. It will now be held on March 28, 2023 at the Johnson County Courthouse and is estimated to last three days, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18.

Younes, 19, was a first-year student at UI from 2021 until his arrest in April 2022.

He was first arrested after allegedly strangling a woman and stealing her earrings outside of the UI Art Building West in April. He was issued a criminal trespass warning for the UI campus at the time, according to a police report.

Several complaints were made against Younes to the UI Department of Public Safety before his arrest. He had been accused of stalking, sexual assault, and sexual harassment four different times, all of which happened at Slater Residence Hall.

He was charged with:

First-degree robbery, which is a Class B felony.

First-degree theft, which is a Class C felony.

Attempted murder, which is a Class B felony.

According to a document from the Legislative Services Agency of Iowa, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Class C felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $13,660.