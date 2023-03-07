Iowa softball junior Denali Loecker swinging for the fences

The Ogden, Iowa, native has hit five home runs through 19 games this season.

Iowa pitcher Denali Loecker swings a bat during a softball game between Iowa and Drake at Pearl Field in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Loecker scored a homerun in the sixth inning to put Iowa in the lead. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bulldogs, 3-2.

Iowa softball utility player Denali Loecker has been a force at the plate for the 11-8 Hawkeyes this season. The junior from Ogden, Iowa, is one of the top power-hitting threats in the Big Ten.

Loecker leads the Hawkeyes in home runs, RBIs, and slugging percentage this year, a similar trend to her 2022 campaign. A season ago, Loecker led Iowa in all three categories as the Hawkeyes finished 21-31.

Over the course of five games at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Palm Springs, California, from Feb. 24-26, Loecker recorded seven hits, 6 RBIs, and a home run as the Hawkeyes finished 2-3.

Loecker’s role in the program is ever-fluctuating. As a freshman in 2021, she started 39 games and pitched just three innings en route to second-team All-Big Ten honors at first base. Last season, she tossed 131 innings as the Iowa bullpen struggled because of a lack of arms.

Loecker doesn’t have as many duties in the circle this season, as the Hawkeyes brought several young hurlers into the program in the offseason. Her batting production is skyrocketing as a result.

Through 19 contests this year, Loecker has gone yard five times, and she has a stellar .311 batting average. Her current production puts her on schedule to outpace her 2022 stats of 10 home runs in 51 games with a .281 average.

However, Loecker’s presence has not gone unnoticed on the mound, despite her decreased pitching responsibility compared to a season ago. She has appeared on the mound in six games so far in 2022, tallying a 1-0 record. Loecker has pitched 17 innings with a 2.88 ERA and is credited with a shutout and a save.

Loecker said the Hawkeyes’ improved pitching talent this season has allowed her to focus more on her forte at the dish.

“It’s nice to have a full staff around me,” Loecker said. “I don’t have to go into every game thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s me pitching again.’ I get to spend more time hitting in practice because I don’t have to throw every game, which has made me feel more relaxed in the box this year.”

Loecker is one of the few true power hitters on the Iowa roster. Head coach Renee Gillispie highlighted Loecker’s importance at a media availability session on Feb. 21.

“We’ve got a lot of singles hitters,” Gillispie said. “We’re working on getting doubles and running bases better, but we have a couple kids that are power hitters that need to step up a little bit. Denali’s tough. She wants to be an All-American, and she’s doing everything she can to get those numbers.”

Loecker is confident she can build upon her blistering start to the season.

Her fourth home run of the season, in Iowa’s 5-3 win over Bethune Cookman on Feb. 24, placed her at 18 career home runs. That ties Loecker for ninth all-time in program history.