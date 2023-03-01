Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Loras

The Iowa Hawkeyes baseball team defeated the Loras Duhawks, 9-2, during their first home game of the regular season at Duane Banks Field on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The Hawkeyes now have a 6-1 record.

Iowa led offensively with thirteen hits to Loras’ five. Iowa also led defensively in strikeouts by five to Loras’ 12. In the bottom half of the first inning Iowa got three runs.

Iowa pitchers Jacob Henderson and Will Christophersen led in strikeouts with three each. Iowa’s utility player Brennen Dorighi led in points with a total of three runs.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will face the Southern University LaCumbas on the road in Mobile, Alabama this Saturday, March 3.