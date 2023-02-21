UI USG allocates 20,000 from contingency fund for IMU tech upgrades

These upgrades will be utilized throughout the Iowa Memorial Union, including the 2nd-floor boardroom, the Iowa Theater, and the Big 10 Theater.

Senators listen to a speaker during a USG Meeting at the Iowa Memorial Union on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government passed legislation on Tuesday to allocate $20,000 from its contingency fund to support upgrades to technology in the Iowa Memorial Union.

The contingency fund supports large-scale projects that help university staff, students, and the greater community. The upgrades will be implemented in several rooms in the IMU with technological devices including cameras, TV monitors, and sound bars. The UI has not announced when the changes will be made.

Cory Lockwood, IMU associate director of event and facility operations, highlighted the cost of the upgrades and where they would be utilized.

“We can stretch $20,000 quite a ways now. Starting with the second-floor boardroom, we have an aging screen and kind of aging projector in there,” Lockwood said, “We plan to install a 75-inch TV monitor in there and soundbar with mics.”

The UI plans to add devices to the space to enhance its hybrid capabilities for events in the Iowa Theater and the Big Ten Theater, Lockwood said.

The Global Welcome, Iowa First, and Native Nations rooms will also be equipped with microphones to support their hybrid capabilities, he said.

Room 256, a versatile space on the second floor, is planned to be upgraded to accommodate any student organization’s use, Lockwood said.