Iowa politicians react to reports of shots fired at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly “fine” and receiving care at a local medical center in Butler, Pennsylvania, after shots were fired during his campaign rally Saturday evening.

The former president was seen with blood dripping down his face in media photos and videos directly after 8-11 shots were reportedly fired on Saturday.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign said in a statement Saturday. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

According to the Associated Press, two were killed at the rally on Saturday, including a rally attendee and a shooter. Pennsylvania investigators told the AP the incident is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting shortly after the attack on Saturday evening, according to a statement he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well,” Biden said in the statement. “I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.”

Biden condemned political violence following the reports as an assassination attempt.

“There’s no place for this kind of violence in America,” Biden said. “We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

The shooting comes days before the start of the Republican National Convention where Trump is expected to receive the party’s nomination for president. The convention will begin on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Iowa politicians took to social media and offered prayers for the former president following the news of the shooting.

“Pray for Donald Trump,” Reynolds said in a post to X on Saturday. “Pray for our country.”

In another statement hours after the shooting Reynolds released an additional statement from the governor’s office.

“As President Trump showed when he walked off the stage, we will not cower to such terror,” Reynolds said in a news release. “I will be in Milwaukee this week and will proudly stand with him and our party. America will get through this, together, and President Trump will lead us into the next four years.”

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, said she is relieved Trump is safe.

“I ask all Americans to pray for the recovery of President Trump and for the future of American Democracy,” Miller-Meeks said in a post on X on Saturday.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa:

Praying for Pres Trump — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 13, 2024

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird:

Praying for President Trump — Brenna Bird (@BrennaBird) July 13, 2024

Iowa Democrats also expressed their concerns for Trump, saying there is no place for political violence in the U.S.

Iowa Democrats chair Rita Hart said the news was “extremely troubling” in a statement on Saturday.

“Gun violence is never acceptable, and violence of any sort should never be perpetuated against people who are trying to participate in our democratic process,” Hart said in a statement on Saturday. “My thoughts are with the people who attended today’s rally and were forced to witness today’s events. I am thankful for the Secret Service and all of the brave men and women who fight to keep our nation safe every day.”

Christina Bohannan, the Democratic nominee for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, said she is “Praying for the safety of former President Trump and everyone who was at the rally. Violence has no place in our political system.”

Ryan Melton, the Democratic Nominee in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District:

My thoughts and prayers are with Former President Trump, and I wish him the best in his recovery. I commend the Secret Service for their quick response, and wish the best for all rally attendees. There’s no place for any kind of violence in our political process. — Ryan Melton (@melton4iowa) July 13, 2024

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand:

My statement on the political violence that erupted at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania: pic.twitter.com/sp2YDbOIuD — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) July 14, 2024

Statehouse Democrats took to social media to condemn the violence.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our country,” State Rep. Sami Scheetz, D-Cedar Rapids, said in a post on X on Saturday. “This is a sad day for our country. Praying for President Trump’s speedy recovery.”

Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights: