Inflatable rabbit art stolen from downtown Iowa City

Iowa City police provided the public with three photos of the people who stole the rabbit from security cameras in the area.

People run with a stolen inflatable rabbit from Downtown Iowa City Thursday at 1:50 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Thieves ran southbound from the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall with a large inflatable rabbit early Thursday morning.

The rabbit — one of six inflatable rabbits downtown as part of an art installation — was taken from the 200 Block of College Street near the Iowa City Public Library and the Bread Garden at around 1:50 a.m., the Iowa City Police Department tweeted on Thursday.

The inflatable art pieces are part of the internationally renowned installation “Intrude” by Amanda Parer. The exhibit has been featured in Shimokita, Japan, Madrid, Spain, and in Iowa City since Feb. 1.

Iowa City police provided three photos from security cameras in the area. The security footage shows three to four people running with a deflated bunny southbound on South Linn Street toward Burlington Street.

“ICPD, @ICDowntown, the artist, and the countless people who continue to enjoy this art would like it back,” police tweeted.

Police are asking citizens to call in information on the rabbit’s whereabouts to 319-356-5276 or submit a tip to the Iowa City Crime Stoppers online or by phone.