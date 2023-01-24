ICPD seek help identifying person of interest in attempted car break-ins, vandalism

Iowa City police provided a photograph of the person of interest on Twitter on Tuesday.

An Iowa City Police car is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

The Iowa City Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in its investigation of a number of attempted car break-ins and vehicle vandalism.

The department released a picture of the person of interest on its Iowa City Public Safety Twitter account on Tuesday.

Iowa City Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following multiple reports of attempted car break-ins and vehicle vandalism. If you recognize the person below, give us a shout at 319-356-5275 or send an email to [email protected] pic.twitter.com/4XhVP7kJUx — Iowa City Public Safety (@ICPublicSafety) January 24, 2023

Lee Herminston, Iowa City public safety information officer, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that it is ideal for community members to assist in the investigation.

“Hopefully, someone will recognize this person of interest, provide us with information, and help further this investigation,” he wrote.