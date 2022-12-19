Iowa City armed robbery suspect in custody

Dewayne Corely-Jones, 20, was taken into custody last week in Illinois.

An Iowa City Police car is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

An arrest has been made in connection to a Dec. 12 armed robbery near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court.

At 12:35 p.m. on Dec. 12, a victim reported she had been robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle was stolen.

According to an Iowa City press release, Iowa City police identified Dewayne K. Corely-Jones, 20, as a suspect in the case.

Corely-Jones was captured in Illinois during the week of Dec. 12 and is currently in the custody of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois.

When Corely-Jones returns to Iowa, he will face the charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, and going armed with intent.

Law enforcement also said the description provided of a person of interest in the Iowa City robbery and the incident’s circumstances may be connected to a separate armed robbery and kidnapping reported to the Coralville Police Department on the morning of Dec. 12.

The Coralville Police Department is still investigating the incident in Coralville.