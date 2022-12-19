Iowa City armed robbery suspect in custody
Dewayne Corely-Jones, 20, was taken into custody last week in Illinois.
December 19, 2022
An arrest has been made in connection to a Dec. 12 armed robbery near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court.
At 12:35 p.m. on Dec. 12, a victim reported she had been robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle was stolen.
According to an Iowa City press release, Iowa City police identified Dewayne K. Corely-Jones, 20, as a suspect in the case.
Corely-Jones was captured in Illinois during the week of Dec. 12 and is currently in the custody of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois.
When Corely-Jones returns to Iowa, he will face the charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, and going armed with intent.
Law enforcement also said the description provided of a person of interest in the Iowa City robbery and the incident’s circumstances may be connected to a separate armed robbery and kidnapping reported to the Coralville Police Department on the morning of Dec. 12.
The Coralville Police Department is still investigating the incident in Coralville.