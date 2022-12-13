Iowa City police on search for armed robbery suspect

A victim reported she had been robbed at knifepoint on Monday and her vehicle was stolen.

An Iowa City Police car is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 16. 2022.

Iowa City police responded to an armed robbery on Monday near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court.

At 12:35 p.m., a victim reported she had been robbed at knifepoint and her vehicle was stolen, according to a press release. Law enforcement said the description provided of a person of interest in the robbery and the incident’s circumstances may be connected to an armed robbery and kidnapping reported to the Coralville Police Department on Monday morning.

Those that live in the Iowa City community are asked to exercise caution. Iowa City police said be vigilant when exiting and entering vehicles, and park in well-lit and public areas.

Additionally, the Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest of the assailant. The reward is up to $1,000, and tips can be submitted via the Iowa City Crime Stoppers website or by phone at 319-358-8477.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275, police said. The police are also asking anyone in the Oaknoll Court area with security cameras to contact the Iowa City police.