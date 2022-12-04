Iowa football to take on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl

The Hawkeyes will play their last game of the season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz moves to discuss with officials during a football game between Iowa and No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes, 27-14.

For the second time in the last three seasons, Iowa football has accepted a Music City Bowl bid. Iowa was supposed to play Missouri at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in December 2020, but the game was canceled because of COVID-19.

The 2022 Music City Bowl will be Iowa’s first. Before 2020, the Hawkeyes had never accepted an invitation to Tennessee.

Iowa will match up with Kentucky for the second-straight bowl matchup on Dec. 31.The Hawkeyes and Wildcats played each other in the 2022 Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Kentucky won the Jan. 1 matchup with Iowa, 20-17.

The Wildcats went 7-5 in the 2022 season with wins over the likes of Mississippi State, Florida, and Louisville.

The Hawkeyes also enter the contest at 7-5 with no wins against ranked opponents. Iowa ranks outside the top 120 in the nation in passing, rushing, total, and scoring offense.

The Hawkeyes will likely be without backup quarterback Alex Padilla, running back Gavin Williams, and wide receivers Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce. All four players announced their intent to enter the transfer portal last week.

Johnson missed 10 regular season games with multiple undisclosed injuries. He recorded two catches for 11 yards this season.

Gavin Williams was reportedly hampered by an ankle injury and mononucleosis this season. He started the year as the top tailback on the Hawkeyes’ depth chart, but ultimately fell behind true freshman Kaleb Johnson and sophomore Leshon Williams. Gavin Williams finished the year with 52 touches compared to the 146 and 124 Johnson and Leshon Williams received, respectively.

Bruce was the Hawkeyes’ top option at receiver for the entire season, catching 19 balls for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta and quarterback Spencer Petras might not be available for the Music City Bowl, either. LaPorta sustained a leg injury in the Hawkeyes’ 13-10 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 19 and did not play in Iowa’s 24-17 loss to Nebraska on Nov. 25.

When he was recognized during Week 13 senior day festivities, LaPorta walked onto the field to greet his parents while the other seniors the Hawkeyes honored ran. LaPorta is Iowa’s leading pass-catcher this season with 53 catches for 601 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore Luke Lachey is LaPorta’s backup. He’s hauled in 25 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Petras injured his throwing arm during the first quarter of Iowa’s matchup with Nebraska. After an extensive visit to the medical tent, Petras was taken out of the game. While Padilla finished the contest under center, Petras was spotted with a sling on the sideline.

In two relief appearances this season, Padilla went 21-of-43 for 173 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

If Petras and Padilla can’t play in the Music City Bowl, redshirt freshman Joe Labas or true freshman Carson May would likely start for the Hawkeyes. Neither quarterback has thrown a pass in a college game.

Kentucky’s defense is ranked 18th in the country. The Wildcats’ pass defense is 17th in the 131-team FBS.

The Hawkeyes finished the season ranked inside the top 15 in the country in total, rushing, and scoring defense.

Iowa’s defense will be tasked with slowing a Kentucky passing attack led by senior Will Levis, who threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during the regular season. Kentucky finished the year rated 107th nationally in total offense. Levis said on Twitter he’ll likely declare for the 2023 NFL Draft in the coming weeks, and he has yet to decide if he will participate in the Wildcats’ bowl game.

Redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron is the Wildcats’ backup quarterback. When Levis could not play against South Carolina on Oct. 8 because of an injury, Sheron started and completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 187 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The Wildcats lost to the Gamecocks, 24-14.

The 2022 Music City Bowl will kick off at 11 a.m. and air on ABC.