Christmas is an inclusive time of year.

The origin of Christmas comes from the birth of Jesus Christ. His date of birth was labeled Dec. 25 in 221 A.D., later becoming universally accepted and celebrated in numerous homes throughout the world.

To commemorate this date, Christians take part in the anniversary of this birth by gift-giving, spending time with family, decorating homes and trees, singing Christmas songs, and attending Christmas mass — to name a few.

However, Christmas does not need to be celebrated solely for its religious origins. There are many families and individuals that lean toward similar or same methods of celebration, but do not devote such doings to Christianity or any religion.

According to the Pew Research Center, 90 percent of Americans take part in Christmas celebrations. Though this number has held up steadily for years, it has been found that the role of religion has been declining throughout the years. Only 46 percent of Americans have stated that religious roles are much less emphasized throughout society today.

No matter your religion, there is room for some form of celebration. Although you do not need to be a part of this holiday season if you choose not to be, it has become generally more inclusive than before. How you choose to spend this time of the year is up to you and your family, and you should celebrate however you feel best fits the spirit. You are free to choose how to involve yourself this holiday season.