Democrat Rob Sand wins state auditor’s race, Todd Halbur concedes

Sand is the only Democrat to win a statewide office race in Iowa in the 2022 race.

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand shakes hands with a supporter during the Kinney Summer BBQ Bash at the Kinney Family Farm in Oxford, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Democratic candidate Kevin Kinney, D-Iowa, is running for Iowa Senate, District 39.

Auditor Rob Sand is the only Democrat to win a statewide race in Iowa’s 2022 elections. In a close race, Sand won reelection against Republican Todd Halbur. According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, the candidates are separated by 2,893 votes.

Halbur conceded the race in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday.

“I have conceded the Auditor of State race to Rob Sand and I wish him well. My campaign unfortunately lacks the resources and manpower to conduct a legitimate recount in this statewide race,” Halbur wrote. “The State GOP organization and their leadership team have failed to provide any support and resources to my campaign towards this effort.”

With the exception of Sand, most of Iowa saw a red wave on election night. Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller, the nation’s longest serving attorney general, was unseated by Republican Brenna Bird and Republican Roby Smith unseated Democratic incumbent Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald. Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Republican incumbents in statewide office won reelection.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley won reelection and Iowa’s one blue congressional district was flipped by Republican Zach Nunn, unseating Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.