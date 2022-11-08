Grassley wins reelection, Franken falls short

After 41 consecutive years representing Iowa in the Senate, Sen. Chuck Grassley is on his way to six more years in that seat.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley takes the stage after winning reelection during a watch party for Iowa Republicans on Election Day at the Hilton Downtown in Des Moines on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Sen. Chuck Grassley was reelected to the U.S. Senate for his 41st consecutive year in the position, according to the Associated Press.



On election night, Grassley held a watch party at the Hilton Hotel in Des Moines where he and his supporters celebrated the win.

In attendance at the watch party were Gov. Kim Reynolds, Republican Candidate for Congress Zach Nunn, and Jeff Kaufmann, the chairman of the Iowa GOP.

Leading up to the election, Grassley led over Franken in the Iowa Poll 53 percent to 41 percent. The 12 percent lead showed one of the narrowest wins in Grassley’s career.

Grassley campaigned by showcasing his fiscal responsibility and voting attendance in the Senate. He differentiated himself from his opponent by saying that a vote for Franken would bring extreme liberalism to the state of Iowa.

If Grassley finishes out his eighth term in 2028, he will be the third longest-serving U.S. Senator in history with 47 years in the position.