DITV Sports: Before The Kickoff Iowa vs. Minnesota
With two more wins the Iowa Hawkeyes can punch their ticket to Indianapolis and repeat as Big Ten West Champions! But first they have to get past the Minnesota Gophers. Tune in as DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick alongside Daily Iowan Sports Editor Chloe Peterson as they break down everything you need to know before tomorrow’s kickoff.
Michael Merrick is the Sports Director for DITV.