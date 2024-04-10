DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and Women’s Basketball Return to Carver One Last Time
The Iowa Women’s Basketball Team returned to Carver Hawkeye Arena after yet another historic season. Caitlin Clark and the rest of the team were honored with a special announcements from Iowa City Mayor, Bruce Teague, and Iowa Director of Athletics, Beth Goetz.
