DITV Sports: Caitlin Clark and Women’s Basketball Return to Carver One Last Time

The Iowa Women’s Basketball Team returned to Carver Hawkeye Arena after yet another historic season. Caitlin Clark and the rest of the team were honored with a special announcements from Iowa City Mayor, Bruce Teague, and Iowa Director of Athletics, Beth Goetz.
David Consuelos, DITV Reporter
April 10, 2024
About the Contributor
David Consuelos, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
David Consuelos is a senior at the University of Iowa. This is his second year at the Daily Iowan and he is studying Analytical Economics. he enjoys reporting on local businesses, events, and Hawkeye sports.
