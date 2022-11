In this week’s episode of “On the Record,” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Carly Dalberg caught up with the Daily Iowan News Reporters Isabelle Foland and Colin Votzmeyer to discuss a student injured in a biking accident and emergencies in a UI dorm. Politics Editor Natalie Dunlap also chatted about all things 2022 Midterms and the unofficial results of Iowa’s races.