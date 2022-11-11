DITV Sports: Before the Kickoff Iowa vs. Wisconsin
All of a sudden the Iowa Hawkeye Football team is back in the race for the B1G West Crown, but if they can’t win this weekend they can say goodbye to a trip back to Indianapolis. Watch DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick alongside Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Austin Ryan Hanson and Badger Herald Sports Editor Sam Harrigan detail everything you need to know Before the Kickoff!!
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is the Sports Director for DITV. He is a junior double majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and Sports Studies....