Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson retains 2nd District seat, Liz Mathis concedes

Hinson beat out Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis after a contentious midterm season came to an end Tuesday night.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters during a watch party for the 2022 Iowa midterm elections at Spare Time in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Hinson is up for reelection for her seat in the house against state Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, the incumbent in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, took the stage in Cedar Rapids late Tuesday to proclaim victory. Her opponent, Democrat Liz Mathis, conceded shortly after in Marion, Iowa.

The Associated Press called the race at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The vote tallies as of 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 9 have Hinson leading with 167,038 votes. Mathis’ tally stood at 136,072 with 21 of the 22 2nd District counties reporting.

Linn County has not fully reported the vote totals as of 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, and the Iowa Secretary of State’s unofficial election result website reported that Linn County results were last updated at midnight.

The Cook Political rating slated the district as Republican-leaning. Politico rated the district as leaning Republican, with Mathis’ gaining a lead in polls close to the midterm.

The race has switched hands between Republicans and Democrats in the past few election cycles.

Hinson was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 among several other Republicans taking Iowa seats from current Democratic incumbents or retiring incumbents. Hinson defeated the one-term Democratic incumbent former Rep. Abby Finkenauer in 2020, beating Finkenauer with Hinson taking 51.25 percent of the vote and Finkenauer at 48.65 percent of the vote.

Hinson led Mathis in fundraising, raising almost double the amount at $6,695,083, according to Opensecrets.org. Mathis fell behind with $3,963,694 raised during the campaign season. Hinson also had $1,234,256 in outside spending, mainly on ad buys by the Congressional Leadership Fund run by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., aligned with House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Cali.

Hinson has risen in the ranks of the U.S. House Republicans and serves on the House Appropriations Committee, House Budget committee, as well as the subcommittee on Homeland Security and the subcommittee Transportation, and the Housing and Urban Development agencies — both of which are part of the appropriations committee.

Hinson campaigned on a few popular conservative ideas during this election cycle. She also emphasized parental rights in education — a prevalent issue in Iowa — being tough on crime, immigration, and inflation in her campaign.

Hinson brands herself as a conservative mom and has dug into that brand to push for parental rights. She has introduced the Parental Bill of Rights Act to solidify conservative talking points on the subject. The legislation directs schools to post their curriculum for K-12 programs, to inform parents of their rights, and gives parents the right to review the school’s curriculum and budget.

Hinson has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of what she calls a “crisis at the border.” Hinson has criticized Biden for the massive amount of migrants and drugs that are coming across the U.S. Southern Border — which is up exponentially from President Trump’s administration.

However, since Trump’s administration, the U.S. has opened its borders again after the border was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hinson has also criticized Biden on his response to high inflation in the U.S. Inflation hit a 40-year-high in June — where experts say it peaked. However, inflation has been rising worldwide and Democrats aren’t entirely to blame, Politifact Iowa reported.

Before being elected to represent Iowa in the U.S. House of Representatives, Hinson served in the Iowa House of Representatives where she represented Iowa’s 67th District in Linn County. In 2016, Hinson defeated Democrat Mark Seidl, 62.5 percent to 37.5 percent, and was reelected in 2018.

Before her time in the Iowa House, Hinson was a news reporter at KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids. She has since called herself a “recovering journalist.”

Hinson was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in June.

“Ashley Hinson is a strong voice for the people of Iowa in Congress. The proud mother of two sons, Ashley is a Champion for the American Family,” Trump said in a statement. “She is fighting hard to Secure our Border, Cut Taxes, Reduce Burdensome Regulations, Promote American Agriculture, and Stop Joe Biden’s War on American Energy. Ashley Hinson is a fierce advocate for our America First agenda, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District!”