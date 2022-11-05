Live updates | Iowa football takes on Purdue in West Lafayette

The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers will battle 25 mph winds at kickoff at 11 a.m.

Iowa football players walk off the team bus ahead of Iowa’s game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Purdue has won four of the past five matchups against Iowa.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Iowa football team will match up with former Hawkeye wide receivers Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Both Jones and Tracy transferred to Purdue ahead of the 2022 season.

This year, Jones is Purdue’s No. 1 option at wide receiver, picking up 840 yards and nine touchdowns in the Boilermakers’ first eight games. Tracy has amassed 188 receiving yards with Purdue this season.

Jones, the reigning Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year, is also the Boilermakers’ punt and kick returner. On 15 attempts, Jones has 99 punt return yards.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Brody Brecht was in street clothes during warmups. Brecht has been limited with an unspecified injury this season, catching seven passes for 66 yards.

COIN TOSS: Iowa won the toss and elected to defer. The Hawkeyes will kick off and defend the south goal, forcing Boilermaker quarterback Aidan O’Connell to throw into the wind.

10:31 1Q: After Purdue punts on its first drive, Iowa returns the punt. Tory Taylor boots the ball 67 yards into the wind for a touchback.

8:28 1Q: After tackling Charlie Jones, defensive lineman Logan Lee goes down with a right leg injury. He walked off the field and went into the medical tent.

7:54 1Q: Purdue punts again, and Iowa gets the ball on its own 28-yard line.

6:00 1Q: Iowa punts for the third time after Petras attempts two deep passes. Taylor punts the ball from the Iowa 41 to the Purdue 4-yard line, where the Boilermakers will start their drive.

5:40 1Q: Charlie Jones catches a 41-yard pass from Aidan O’Connell to put Purdue near the 50-yard line.

3:40 1Q: Following Jones’ catch, Purdue can’t get another first down. Cooper DeJean is back for punt return as Arland Bruce left the field for the locker room.

END 1: Just as the Hawkeyes get within field goal range, Petras is sacked for a loss of eight yards. Iowa will continue its drive in the second quarter, going against the 25 mph wind.

14:23 2Q: Touchdown, Iowa. Spencer Petras finds Sam LaPorta for a 16-yard touchdown pass — LaPorta’s first of the season. Iowa 7, Purdue 0.

13:31 2Q: Kaevon Merriweather intercepts a ball intended for Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, and Iowa takes over at the 50-yard line.

12:43 2Q: Nico Ragaini runs into the end zone for another Iowa touchdown. Petras finds Ragaini for 29 yards, Ragaini’s first receiving touchdown of the season. Iowa 14, Purdue 0.

11:32 2Q: After an O’Connell interception was called back because of holding, Seth Benson intercepts O’Connell on the next play. Iowa will start its drive at the 15-yard line.

Johnson has 44-yard rush on the first play of the drive, and then Petras gets sacked for a 10-yard loss. Iowa has second and 20 on the 51-yard line.

7:15 2Q: Bruce and Johnson run into each other on a handoff for a loss of 2 yards on third and goal, and then Petras gets sacked.

Drew Stevens successfully kicks a 26-yard field goal to put Iowa up 17-0.

2:01 2Q: Purdue gets up to the Iowa 2-yard line, but O’Connell is sacked for a loss of 15 on third down. Michael Fineran kicks a field goal to get the Boilermakers on the board. Iowa 17, Purdue 3.

Tory Taylor punts 66 yards into the wind for a touchback. Purdue will have the ball on the 20-yard line with 48 seconds remaining in the half and one timeout.

HALF: Iowa 17, Purdue 3.

Petras is 10-of-15 for 182 yards and two touchdowns, while O’Connell is 11-of-22 for 112 yards and two interceptions.

14:43 3Q: Kaleb Johnson runs for a 75-yard touchdown on the second play of the second half. Stevens’ PAT is good, and Iowa leads, 24-7.

13:12 3Q: Purdue punts again. Iowa will start on the 37-yard line after a 17-yard return from DeJean.

7:28 3Q: Purdue almost goes for it on fourth down but is called for a delay of game.DeJean calls for a fair catch at the 10-yard line.

5:13 3Q: Taylor kicks the ball 29 yards into the wind, and Purdue will start its drive on Iowa’s 45-yard line.

END 3: Iowa leads, 24-3, at the end of the third quarter. The Boilermakers will have the ball with the wind to start the fourth.

7:31 4Q: Drew Stevens’ 44-yard attempt bounces off the upright and is no good. Stevens is now 12-of-14 in field goals on the season.

4:44 4Q: After O’Connell is sacked, Purdue punts the ball to Iowa’s 38-yard line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.