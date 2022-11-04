DITV Sports: Before the Kickoff- Iowa vs Purdue
Tune into this week’s Before the Kickoff as the Iowa Hawkeyes get ready for revenge against Charlie Jones and the Purdue Boilermakers. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick details everything you need to know before tomorrow’s kickoff. DITV Sports Reporter Max von Gries joins the show to breakdown Iowa’s offense and Daily Iowan Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner teaches us more about the Boilermakers.
