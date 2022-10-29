Live updates | Iowa football faces Northwestern on Homecoming

The Hawkeyes and Wildcats will clash in Kinnick Stadium at 2:35 p.m. on ESPN2.

Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank prepares to catch the ball over Iowa defensive back Riley Moss during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-10. Cruickshank had seven receptions totaling 55 yards.

Iowa football plays Northwestern on Saturday at 2:35 p.m. on ESPN2. Northwestern has won its last three matchups with Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.

Heading into Saturday’s contest, the Hawkeyes are listed as an 11.5-point favorite over the Wildcats.

The Hawkeyes haven’t toppled an opponent since downing Rutgers on Sept. 24. They’ve sustained three straight losses to Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State.

On the other hand, the Wildcats’ last win was in their season-opener on Aug. 27 versus Nebraska. They’ve dropped six consecutive games to Duke, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), Penn State, Wisconsin, and Maryland.

COIN TOSS: Northwestern won the toss and defers to the second half. Iowa will receive in the north end zone to start the game.

10:01 1Q: Iowa kicker Drew Stevens converts a 29-yard field goal attempt. The Hawkeyes lead, 3-0.

7:11 1Q: Northwestern punts after gaining one first down. Iowa will start at its 41-yard line.

0:31 1Q: Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras tallies a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The Hawkeyes lead, 10-0.