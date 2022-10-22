Live updates | Iowa football takes on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus

The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes will face off at 11 a.m. on FOX

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz gets off the team bus before a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa football plays Ohio State on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. for the first time since 2017. This is the Hawkeyes’ first trip to Ohio Stadium in Columbus since 2013.

Going into the game, Iowa is a 29.5-point underdog against Ohio State.

Hawkeye wide receiver Diante Vines is going through warmups. He’s missed the first six games of the season after breaking his wrist in fall camp. Defensive tackle Yahya Black is also set to return after he sustained an injury in Week 1 of the Hawkeyes’ season. Cornerback Terry Roberts, however, is out after he reaggravated a lower leg injury against Illinois.

Ohio State All-American WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is also slated to return after missing four of the Buckeyes’s last five games because of an injury.

COIN TOSS: Iowa won the toss and elected to receive. The Hawkeyes will defend the south goal.

Spencer Petras is intercepted on the first play of the game. Ohio State has the ball at the Iowa 29-yard line.

14:07 1Q: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud was nearly picked off twice in the Buckeyes’ first drive, and Ohio State kicks a field goal from 46 yards. Ohio State 3, Iowa 0.

13:14 1Q: Iowa goes 3-and-out after starting its drive on the 25-yard line. Tory Taylor punts the ball to the opposite 24-yard line.

13:00 1Q: CJ Stroud fumbles the ball and Joe Evans returns the fumble for a touchdown. Iowa leads, 7-3.

8:15 1Q: Ohio State running back Miyan Williams runs 2 yards for a Buckeye touchdown. Ohio State 10, Iowa 7.

6:40 1Q: Petras is strip sacked on 3rd down, and Ohio State recovers the fumble to take over at Iowa’s 27-yard line.