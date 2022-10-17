Photos: Iowa Fall Classic

Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
October 17, 2022

Iowa golf won the team tournament at the Iowa Fall Classic at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa, on Monday. Iowa’s Mac McClear led the way after shooting two under par to win the individual tournament. 

Valparaiso offered the closest competition, finishing in second place after initially starting the day up one-stroke. The Crusaders finished six strokes behind the Hawkeyes. 

Iowa next travels to Wilmington, North Carolina, to participate in the Williams Cup hosted by the University of North Carolina on Oct. 21.

Jerod Ringwald
Iowa’s Ronan Kleu drives a ball during the Iowa Fall Classic at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Kleu finished fourth in the tournament after shooting three over par. The Hawkeyes defeated eight other teams to win the tournament, shooting 20 over par.
