Photos: Iowa Fall Classic

Iowa golf won the team tournament at the Iowa Fall Classic at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa, on Monday. Iowa’s Mac McClear led the way after shooting two under par to win the individual tournament.

Valparaiso offered the closest competition, finishing in second place after initially starting the day up one-stroke. The Crusaders finished six strokes behind the Hawkeyes.

Iowa next travels to Wilmington, North Carolina, to participate in the Williams Cup hosted by the University of North Carolina on Oct. 21.