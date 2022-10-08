Live updates | Iowa football takes on Illinois in Champaign

The Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini will face off at 6:40 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta walks onto the field before a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa football will go for a ninth straight win over Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The Hawkeyes haven’t lost to the Illini since 2008.

The Illini is favored by 3.5 points going into the game. Illinois is 4-1 with its sole loss coming against Indiana in Week 2. Iowa is 3-2 with losses against Iowa State and No. 4 Michigan.

True freshman wide receiver Jacob Bostick is participating in warmups. He has been out with an unspecified injury.

Defensive back Terry Roberts, who has been limited with an injury in the past few weeks, is also going through warmups. Head coach Kirk Ferentz said Roberts hasn’t been limited this week in practice after getting injured on Sept. 23.

Ahead of the game, junior offensive lineman Nick DeJong was ruled out. Sophomore Tyler Elsbury will start in his place.

COIN TOSS: Iowa won the toss and deferred. Illinois will receive the ball and defend the south end zone.

9:06 1Q: After a 17-play, 66-yard drive, Illinois puts its first points on the board with a field goal. The Illini had two fourth-down conversions on the drive. Illinois 3, Iowa 0 4:15 1Q: Iowa responds with a 10-play, 59-yard drive of its own to tie the game at three points apiece.

End 1: Iowa 3, Illinois 3. Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito exited the game with an injury in the final minute, and junior Artur Sitkowski entered the game.

13:33 2Q: Illinois punts from Iowa’s 40-yard line, which lands at the 2-yard line. Iowa will take over.