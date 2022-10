Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.

At 1:45 p.m., the semi-truck was dislodged by Big Ten Towing and the driver was able to back up, opening up traffic on the bridge.