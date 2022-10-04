Minnesota is likely going to win the Big Ten West this season. All the signs are there for the Golden Gophers, even though they’re currently fourth in the West standings.

Despite a 20-10 loss on Saturday at the hands of Purdue, the Gophers stand an impressive 4-1 as they enter their bye week. After a bye week, Minnesota will take on a tough Illinois team on the road Oct. 15.

I fully expect sixth-year senior quarterback Tanner Morgan to bounce back against the Illini after a rough outing against the Boilermakers where he threw for 257 yards and tallied three picks without tossing a touchdown.

The Bill Burr doppelgänger struggled against an underrated Purdue secondary with star running back Mohamed Ibrahim sidelined with an ankle injury. But Morgan has shown consistency throughout his seemingly never-ending tenure as the starting QB in Minneapolis.

Ibrahim is perhaps the most underrated back in the nation. The 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year and third-team All-American has tallied 567 yards on 89 carries in four games and averages two rushing touchdowns per game this year — tied for second in the country among running backs. Ibrahim’s return from injury will be vital down the stretch for Minnesota.

Although the Gophers boast a solid offense, their saving grace is their defense. Minnesota stands at No. 3 in the nation in both total and scoring defense, allowing just 222 yards and 8.8 points per game this season.

Following Illinois, the Gophers’ last six opponents of the season are No. 10 Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

I anticipate a Minnesota victory after the bye week. Illinois will come off a game against Iowa’s bruising defense, and PJ Fleck and Co. get an extra week to figure out how to shut down Chase Brown and the Illini rushing attack.

Every game will likely be a battle for the Gophers moving forward. There are no easy wins in the Big Ten, and I forecast a loss to the Nittany Lions in Week 8, but the rest of the way is wide open for Minnesota. If it manages to hold off Rutgers, Nebraska, and Northwestern, there’s a good chance the Gophers enter their Nov. 19 matchup with Iowa at 8-2.

The game could very well determine the Big Ten West title race. With Brian Ferentz calling plays and Wisconsin likely struggling under newly appointed interim head coach Jim Leonhard a week later, a 10-2 regular season finish and Big Ten West title is a real possibility for Minnesota.