WATCH: First half highlights from Iowa versus UConn in Final Four

The Hawkeyes are trailing by six points at halftime.
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
April 5, 2024
Ayrton Breckenridge
UConn assistant coach Tonya Cardoza hugs guard Paige Bueckers during a day of press conferences, open locker rooms, and open practices ahead of an NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Huskies face off Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT.

CLEVELAND — The No. 1 Iowa women’s basketball team is trailing by six points against No. 3 UConn at halftime of the Final Four.

Forward Hannah Stuelke leads the Hawkeyes with eight points, one block, and one rebound. Guard Caitlin Clark scored six points on 3-of-11 shooting and went 0-6 from beyond the arc. UConn is shooting 41 percent from the field on 32 attempts, with guard KK Arnold leading the team with 10 points.

The winner of this game faces No. 1 South Carolina in the National Championship.
