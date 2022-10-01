Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s loss to No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium

The Hawkeyes didn’t score until the fourth quarter in their 27-14 loss to the Wolverines.

Grace Smith

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor
October 1, 2022

Iowa’s offense sputtered again on Saturday afternoon in a 27-14 loss to Michigan, going scoreless in the first half of a game for the first time since 2012.

Michigan opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive, and the Wolverines never trailed after that. The Wolverines added two field goals in the first half and two touchdowns in the second half.

Iowa didn’t see the end zone until the fourth quarter, notching two touchdowns from running back Kaleb Johnson and tight end Luke Lachey.

Fans took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to react to the Hawkeyes’ second loss of the season:

