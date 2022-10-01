Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s loss to No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium
The Hawkeyes didn’t score until the fourth quarter in their 27-14 loss to the Wolverines.
October 1, 2022
Iowa’s offense sputtered again on Saturday afternoon in a 27-14 loss to Michigan, going scoreless in the first half of a game for the first time since 2012.
Michigan opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive, and the Wolverines never trailed after that. The Wolverines added two field goals in the first half and two touchdowns in the second half.
Iowa didn’t see the end zone until the fourth quarter, notching two touchdowns from running back Kaleb Johnson and tight end Luke Lachey.
Fans took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to react to the Hawkeyes’ second loss of the season:
Michigan has a touchdown lead on Iowa. Is this insurmountable?
It's not "complimentary football" when one whole portion of the equation just refuses to do its part, week after week, year after year.
"She's the GOAT!" 🐐@MattLeinartQB shows off his @CaitlinClark22 jersey 🔥
cc: @IowaWBB pic.twitter.com/xvJW1ar47F
Brian Ferentz calling a screen pass on 3rd and long pic.twitter.com/EdrkqHwa3C
Manning Overpassing Academy
I’m going to out on a limb and say I don’t think Iowa’s offense is very good!
Iowa throwing it short on 4th and 2 and called for OPI. Art.
That was only like half as bad as Indianapolis, I don't know what y'all are complaining about.
If you're wondering what it would take for Iowa to let someone other than Spencer Petras play QB, well, we don't know. Because nobody else gets snaps, no matter how bad it gets.
