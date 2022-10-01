Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s loss to No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium

The Hawkeyes didn’t score until the fourth quarter in their 27-14 loss to the Wolverines.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Iowa’s offense sputtered again on Saturday afternoon in a 27-14 loss to Michigan, going scoreless in the first half of a game for the first time since 2012.

Michigan opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive, and the Wolverines never trailed after that. The Wolverines added two field goals in the first half and two touchdowns in the second half.

Iowa didn’t see the end zone until the fourth quarter, notching two touchdowns from running back Kaleb Johnson and tight end Luke Lachey.

Fans took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to react to the Hawkeyes’ second loss of the season:

Michigan has a touchdown lead on Iowa. Is this insurmountable? — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 1, 2022

It's not "complimentary football" when one whole portion of the equation just refuses to do its part, week after week, year after year. — Ivan Bologna, the Father of Frankie Lasagna (@PV_GIA) October 1, 2022

Brian Ferentz calling a screen pass on 3rd and long pic.twitter.com/EdrkqHwa3C — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) October 1, 2022

Manning Overpassing Academy — Ivan Bologna, the Father of Frankie Lasagna (@PV_GIA) October 1, 2022

I’m going to out on a limb and say I don’t think Iowa’s offense is very good! — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) October 1, 2022

Iowa throwing it short on 4th and 2 and called for OPI. Art. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) October 1, 2022

That was only like half as bad as Indianapolis, I don't know what y'all are complaining about. — Ivan Bologna, the Father of Frankie Lasagna (@PV_GIA) October 1, 2022