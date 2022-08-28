UI announces Selwyn Rogers Jr. as third candidate for vice president of medical affairs, College of Medicine dean

Selwyn Rogers Jr. is the third finalist selected for vice president for medical affairs, College of Medicine dean.

Selwyn Rogers Jr. is the founding director of the trauma center at the University of Chicago Hospitals and is the Dr. James E. Bowman Jr. at the University of Chicago

Selwyn Rogers Jr. is the third finalist announced in the search for the next University of Iowa vice president for medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean.

Current Carver College of Medicine Dean and Vice President of Medical Affairs Brooks Jackson announced his intended departure in February and will continue to hold his position until his successor is hired.

Rogers is the founding director of the trauma center at the University of Chicago Hospitals and is the Dr. James E. Bowman Jr. professor at the University of Chicago. He additionally serves as executive vice president of community health engagement and chief of the Section of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery.

Rogers is the third out of four finalists being considered for the position. Each finalist will visit the UI campus and speak in an open forum among staff, faculty, shared governance, and students.

The campus visit for Rogers will begin on Monday and end Tuesday. The open forum will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at 1110 Prem Sahai Auditorium in the Medical Education Research Facility. There is also a Zoom option available for participants.

Each candidate is announced 24 hours before their open forum. The UI is announcing the fourth and final candidate finalist on Wednesday and will host them at their university visit on Thursday.