First UI Hospitals and Clinics Vice President finalist highlights importance of teams

The first VP of Medical Affairs and Carver College of Medicine Dean candidate finalist Sandra Wong discussed the power of teams and collaboration during an open forum.

The Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine is seen on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Sandra Wong, the first candidate finalist for the University of Iowa Vice President of Medical Affairs and the Carver College of Medicine Dean, credited a team model as a main success point for her throughout her career during a forum on Monday afternoon.

“Broadly we are better together,” Wong said at the forum. “We do our best work in teams.”

University faculty, staff, and students gathered at the Prem Sahai Auditorium in the Medical Research Building to hear Wong discuss her plans and ask her questions on how she would better the Carver College of Medicine.

Four finalists were selected for the position to visit campus from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1. Wong was the first candidate announced on Sunday. Brooks Jackson, the former vice president, stepped down in February after leading UI’s health care system for four years. Jackson is taking a position in UI’s Office of Strategic Communication.

The rest of the finalists will be announced prior to the day of their forum.

Wong is a professor of surgery and chair of the department of surgery at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and Dartmouth Health, where she also serves as a surgical oncologist, professor of surgery, and medical researcher. Wong has been at Dartmouth since 2015.

During the forum, Wong voiced her experience and affinity for using teams, which she introduced in her presentation through the phrase “better together.”

Wong said at the forum that working collectively and allowing everyone to communicate is where the medical profession thrives. She added that working collectively in a team requires checking egos at the door which is important for leaders.

“My leadership technique is to communicate, and communicate again,” Wong said.

Leading as a servant, according to Wong, keeps the importance of patient care paramount. At Dartmouth, Wong said her previous success in making dermatology its own department came about because of her ability to bring together a team.

Wong said getting many different types of students involved to create teams of diverse thinking, but ultimately one that could work together is important to success.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to collaborate,” Wong answered. “It takes a bigger system thinking across campus.”