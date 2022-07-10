Opinion | Three rising sophomores that will make a leap next year for the Hawkeye baseball team

Keaton Anthony, Brody Brecht, and Sam Petersen could make huge improvements from year one to year two.

Iowa left fielder Sam Petersen celebrates a home run during a baseball game between Iowa and Central Michigan at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Friday, March 25, 2022. Petersen drove in three runs. The Hawkeyes defeated the Chippewas, 7-4.

Just because the college baseball season ended a few weeks ago doesn’t mean Iowa’s players are taking the summer off. Nearly 30 players from last year’s roster are playing in summer leagues around North America.

From the Pacific Northwest to Cape Cod and even into Canada, Hawkeyes are working to improve their games before returning to campus in the fall.

Below are some of Iowa’s best-performing players so far this summer.

Ty Langenberg, RHP, rising junior — Hyannis Harbor Hawks, Cape Cod Baseball League

Langenberg has seen action in five games thus far for the Harbor Hawks, tossing 9.2 total innings and collecting three saves.

He has allowed just seven hits, one walk, and one run — good for a 0.93 ERA.

Duncan Davitt, RHP, rising redshirt senior — Mahoning Valley Scrappers, MLB Draft League

Davitt has appeared in six games and made three starts this summer. He has allowed three runs over 17.0 innings over work, yielding a 1.59 ERA.

Davitt has given up 11 hits, issued two walks, hit two batters, and struck out a team-high 25 hitters.

Kyle Huckstorf, OF, rising redshirt junior — Waterloo Bucks, Northwoods League

Huckstorf has racked up 88 plate appearances in 22 games. His six doubles are tied for the team lead and four home runs are tied for second on the roster.

Huckstorf is batting .295 so far this summer and has recorded at least one hit in all but six of his games.

Michael Seegers, Utility, rising junior — Lakeshore Chinooks, Northwoods League

Seegers has similar numbers to Huckstorf this summer. He has 84 at-bats in 22 games and is hitting .286.

All 24 of Seegers’ knocks have been singles and he has drawn 14 walks. His .400 on-base percentage ranks sixth on the team.

Jared Simpson, LHP, rising redshirt senior — Clinton LumberKings, Prospect League

Simpson has appeared in five games — all starts — this summer for Clinton.

His two runs allowed over 21.2 innings of work add up to a minuscule 0.83 ERA. He has allowed eight walks and struck out 36 hitters, averaging over 1.5 strikeouts per inning.

Ben Beutel, LHP, finished redshirt senior season — Clinton LumberKings, Prospect League

Beutel has amassed 20.0 innings pitched over five outings this summer. Pitching exclusively out of the bullpen, Beutel’s 1.35 ERA is second on the team among pitchers with more than one outing behind only Simpson.

Beutel has walked eight batters and struck out 32.

Cade Moss, C, rising junior — Clinton LumberKings, Prospect League

Moss has followed up a stellar Big Ten Tournament with an impressive start to the summer slate. He is batting .302 over 84 at-bats and has hit three doubles and one triple.