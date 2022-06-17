Photos: Iowa City Pride Picnic & Pride at the Pool

Iowa City Parks and Rec and Iowa City Pride hosted Pride Picnic and Pride in the Pool at City Park on Friday. These two events were held to celebrate pride month and LGBTQ+ individuals. Over a hundred individuals attended the picnic.

Interim President for IC Pride Jewell Amos said that events held for the public are a good way for community members to connect and learn from each other in a welcoming environment.

“Part of the reason we do a free picnic is so everybody feels welcome,” Amos said. “We don’t ask you anything about your identity. We don’t ask you how much money you have. You just come up and have fun, and that’s the whole point.”