Iowa track and field tallies 17 All-America honors at NCAA Championships

The University of Iowa track and field program earned 17 All-America honors at last weekend’s NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The men’s team finished with 10 All-Americans while the women added seven in just four events.

For the men’s team, junior Julien Gillum earned All-American status in two events. He was part of the first-team 4×400-meter relay team and was awarded second-team honors in the 400-meter hurdles.

Freshmen Everett Steward and Chadrick Richards and sophomore Spencer Gudgel rounded out the seventh-place 4×400-meter relay quartet, each earning first-team All-American honors.

On day one the 4×400-meter team qualified in 3:01.79, the second-fastest mark in school history. In the finals, the group ran 3:03.04.

“Those guys competed their hearts out Wednesday and came back and competed against some spectacular teams tonight,” Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody said in a release Friday night. “Those four guys deserve every bit of being first team All-Americans. I’m proud of how they competed all year. We have a ton of depth in that group and that’s what it takes – when a guy goes down we’re always looking for the next person ready to go, and that was a huge reason why we were able to make it to the final and beat a lot of really good teams.”

Senior Josh Braverman earned second-team honors in the 110-meter hurdles, with a 15th-place finish.

In the field events, junior James Carter Jr. earned second-team honors with a 10th-place showing in the long jump, senior Nik Curtiss was eighth in the shot put to join the first team, and sophomore Jordan Johnson came in sixth in the discus to be named to the first team.

In the decathlon, Austin West finished fifth to give the Iowa men their 10th All-American and seventh first-teamer.

“That event is a war of attrition,” Woody said of the decathlon in a release. “You don’t always have to PR every event to be in the mix and score a lot of points, especially a guy like him. Austin is the ultimate competitor and he just knows how to grind it like you have to as a multi-athlete. This is probably the deepest the decathlon has ever been, with the amount of guys with the ability to score over 8,000 points. Austin has big goals and I know he believes he can get up in that 8,500 range.”

West tallied 7,886 points in Eugene.

For the women, three of the seven All-America honors belonged to sophomore LaSarah Hargrove.

Hargrove was part of the second-team 4×100-meter relay team — joined by freshman Lia Love, sophomore Paige Magee, and senior Erin Dowd — and also collected second-team nods in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. Her time of 11.20 in the 100-meter dash is a new school record.

She also set a new personal best of 22.72 in the 200-meter dash, good for No. 2 in Iowa history.

“You can’t be too upset with a woman who just took down a school record, and I was really proud of how she executed her race,” Woody said in a release. “She had a really good start and beat some tremendous athletes. To come back and run a PR in that 200 and execute tremendously again, she had a great day. She’s really elevated that entire sprints group to a whole new level. I’m so excited about the future for all of those women.”

Dowd also earned second-team honors with a 16th-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles.

Select Hawkeye athletes will be competing again next week at the U.S.A. National Championships in Eugene, Oregon, from June 19-28.