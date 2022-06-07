John Schickedanz selected as the Englert’s next executive director

The Englert Theatre’s search for a new executive director has culminated in the selection of John Schickedanz, previously the theater’s marketing director, to take on the position.

The Englert Theatre marquee is seen during day three of the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

After The Englert Theatre’s former executive director, Andre Perry, stepped down in Sept. 2021. The theater’s marketing director, John Schickedanz, temporarily filled the position. Now, his role in the executive director position has become permanent.

In a press release on June 7, the Englert announced that it selected Schickedanz as its next executive director. Schickedanz has served as the theater’s marketing director since 2019, and is a longtime resident of Iowa City, graduating from the University of Iowa in 2007.

Schickedanz was chosen for his work in stabilizing the Englert following its 18-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which he led the communications and branding efforts for the organization, the press release reads.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to lead such an iconic and culturally important organization,” Schickedanz said in the release. “As we emerge from the challenges of the pandemic, we’re in an amazing position to explore who we might be as an organization five or ten years from now,”

The search for a new executive director was led by Englert board members Jesse Singerman, Rob Decker, Carl Brown, and Elliott Sohn, as well as Englert Development Director Katie Roche, and Executive Director of the Iowa City Downtown District Nancy Bird.

Schickedanz officially took on the role of executive director on June 6.