Iowa rowing headed to Big Ten Championships in Indianapolis
The Hawkeyes enter the event with four Big Ten Boat of the Week honors under their belts.
May 12, 2022
The Iowa rowing team will head to Indianapolis this Sunday for the 2022 Big Ten Championships. The event will be held at the Indianapolis Rowing Center.
The Hawkeyes haven’t competed since April 29, when they hosted a meet in Iowa City.
“Obviously, more strokes are better,” Iowa head coach Jeff Garbutt said of his team’s two-week break. “We have been able to get a lot of preparation this last week. We are all getting more familiar with our crew and trying to row as a team at this time of the year.”
Iowa won four Big Ten Boat of the Week honors during the regular season. The Hawkeyes’ Second Varsity Four won the award most recently.
Iowa will face some stiff competition in Indiana. Four Big Ten teams were ranked inside the College Rowing Coaches Association Top 20 as of May 3: No. 6 Michigan, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 17 Indiana, and No. 18 Rutgers.
Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan State, and Iowa all received votes in the CRCA’s May 3 poll.
“Our goal is for us to have our best weekend,” Garbutt said. “Be the best version of ourselves. I am excited to exceed our seedings in each event and overall exceed expectations.”