Iowa rowing struggles at Pac-12 Invite in Las Vegas

The Hawkeyes’ three boats didn’t finish higher than third place in the four-team field in the two-day event.

On the lake on Saturday, April 24, 2021. University of Iowa 2 Novice 8 rowing team gets an early warmup. The Hawkeyes won with a time of 7:14.50 over the Badger’s time 7:24.91 and the Gopher’s time 7:34.51.

The Iowa rowing team struggled at the Pac-12 Invitational in Las Vegas Nevada, on Sunday. The Hawkeyes competed with their First Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, and First Varsity Four boats.

Iowa took on Washington, Washington State, and Clemson in the first round of the invitational on Saturday.

The First Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Eight placed third and fourth, respectively, out of foru teams. The Iowa First Varsity Four placed third.

“Competing today was a great opportunity for us to learn and see the level of speed across the nation,” head coach Jeff Garbutt said in a Saturday release. “Going against some of the top teams in the country gave each boat a chance to recognize what they are doing well, and what they can improve upon. All boats learned throughout the day, and we are looking forward to another chance to perform better tomorrow.”

Sunday was a tough day for all rowers as high winds and choppy waters caused boats to slowe. All three Iowa boats placed fourth out of four teams in the Sunday competition.

“The trip to Las Vegas this weekend was full of valuable lessons for our team,” Garbutt said in a Sunday release. “Being able to see the level of competition in the top 10 is something you have to fully experience to understand.”

Big Picture

This was the final full nonconference event for the Hawkeyes before they start Big Ten competition next weekend.

Up Next

The Iowa rowing team will travel to Sarasota, Florida, April 15-16 for the Big Ten Invitational.