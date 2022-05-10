Iowa City police investigate shots fired incident at Mercer Park

The City High baseball team was wrapping up practice at the park when the incident occurred.

An Iowa City Police car is seen near the Iowa City Police Department in Iowa City Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Iowa City police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred at Mercer Park on Monday, according to a press release from the city.

According to the release, police responded to a large fight that had broken out at the park around 8 p.m. Dispatchers told the officers that witnesses had reported multiple shots fired at the park, and officers located evidence of a shooting, though the city reported no injuries.

According to an email to City High parents from Principal John Bacon, the City High baseball team was present and wrapping up practice when the shots were fired. No players or coaches were injured and players safely evacuated the area, Bacon said.

“We are in continued contact with the ICPD and the City of Iowa City as they conduct their investigation,” Bacon wrote in the email. “The ICPD has indicated that they will have an increased police presence in the area through the remainder of the week. In addition, the City of IC will keep the lights on at Mercer Park throughout the evenings for safety purposes.”

The event remains under investigation by the Iowa City Police Department, the city press release said.