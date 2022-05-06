Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Purdue – game one

Iowa baseball defeated Purdue, 5-2, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City in game one of their three-game series on Friday.

Iowa pitcher Adam Mazur pitched just over eight innings. Through 96 pitches, Mazur struck out three batters.

Iowa scored all five runs in the third inning. Purdue scratched across two runs in the ninth inning before handing the ball over to relief pitcher Ben Beutel. Beutel picked up the save after striking out the final batter.

The Hawkeyes take on Purdue in game two of the series at 11:00 A.M. tomorrow.