Tracking former Hawkeyes after 2022 NFL Draft

The Daily Iowan broke down which players signed with which teams after three days of the NFL Draft.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras lines up behind center Tyler Linderbaum during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Petras replaced quarterback Alex Padilla at the start of third quarter. The Hawkeyes defeated the Corn Huskers, 28-21.

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa’s Rimington Award-winning former center, isn’t known for being chatty. After the Baltimore Ravens selected the consensus All-American in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the right words were becoming even tougher for Linderbaum to find.

“I’m speechless,” the Iowan from Solon told Ravens head coach John Harbaugh over the phone when he found out he was being selected 25th overall by Baltimore. “I don’t even know what to say.”

“You’ll be blocking people soon enough,” Harbaugh answered moments later.

Linderbaum and defensive back Dane Belton were the two former Hawkeyes selected in this year’s NFL Draft. In the last 24 years under head coach Kirk Ferentz, 81 Iowa players have been drafted. Linderbaum is the 11th first-round pick in that timeframe. Along with the two draft picks, several other Hawkeyes signed with teams as undrafted free agents.

The Daily Iowan broke down where these players are headed and what is in store for them at the next level.

C Tyler Linderbaum: Round 1, Baltimore Ravens (No. 25 overall)

The first question Linderbaum was asked during his introductory press conference in Baltimore had to do with other Hawkeyes who have made an impact with the Ravens.

Offensive lineman Marshal Yanda, an eight-time Pro Bowler, spent 13 seasons with the Ravens after being a third-round pick out of Iowa. Ferentz spent three seasons in Baltimore as offensive line coach/assistant head coach.

“We’ve had two Hawkeyes that were very successful here, and I’ll just try to get on that same path as them,” Linderbaum said.

It sounds like the former defensive tackle will have the chance to be successful from the start.

Harbaugh said he anticipates that Linderbaum will be Baltimore’s starting center right away as a rookie. The Super Bowl-winning coach said Linderbuam adds intensity and toughness to the Ravens’ offensive line.

“Just one of the most enjoyable football players to watch this year,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta added. “I think all the scouts would say that. You’re talking about one of the best technicians – strong, physical, tough, quick-footed. Somebody said it on TV, I think, if he was an inch taller and his arms were a half-inch longer, he would’ve been a top-five pick, and I believe that. He’s probably one of the better centers we’ve seen come out in a long time. So, it filled a huge need for us.”

Linderbaum is set to sign a four-year, $13.24 million contract with a $6.8 million signing bonus.

RELATED: Tyler Linderbaum picked by Baltimore Ravens in first round of NFL Draft

DB Dane Belton: Round 4, New York Giants (No. 114 overall)

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season and was selected in the fourth round, like current Tennessee Titans safety and fellow former Hawkeye Amani Hooker. Belton played Iowa’s “Cash” position (a hybrid safety/linebacker role) the past two seasons, proving his versatility to NFL teams.

Belton is set to sign a contract with the Giants worth $4.4 million ($784,000 signing bonus), per Spotrac.

Iowa’s last three starters at “Cash” (Hooker, Geno Stone, and Belton) have all declared early and will be in NFL training camps this summer.

The Giants finished 4-14 last season, last in the NFC East. The franchise, which ranked 23rd out of 32 teams last season allowing 24.5 points per game, is entering its first season under head coach Brian Daboll.

Undrafted free agents

Linderbaum and Belton were the only Hawkeyes drafted over the weekend. But even after the final round ended, former Iowa players’ phones kept ringing.

So far, six undrafted Hawkeyes have signed with a team or received an invitation for a tryout:

Tyler Goodson, running back: Signed with Green Bay Packers.

Matt Hankins, cornerback: Signed with Atlanta Falcons.

Jack Koerner, safety: Signed with New Orleans Saints.

Caleb Shudak, kicker: Signed with Tennessee Titans.

Zach VanValkenburg, defensive end: Signed with Las Vegas Raiders.

Kyler Schott, guard: mini-camp tryout with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Check back at dailyiowan.com for the latest signings.