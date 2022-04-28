Tyler Linderbaum picked by Baltimore Ravens in first round of NFL Draft

Linderbaum, picked No. 25 overall, is the second Hawkeye offensive lineman in three years to be taken in the first round of the draft.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum prepares to snap the football during the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl between No. 15 Iowa and No. 22 Kentucky at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 20-17.

Tyler Linderbaum is heading to Baltimore.

The former Hawkeye All-American center was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the NFL Draft, 25th overall, on Thursday night.

Linderbaum won the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the best center in college football, in his final season with the Hawkeyes in 2021-22. He was also the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and a unanimous consensus first-team All-American.

“The one nice thing, any coach appreciates just knowing what you’re going to get, really knowing,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said of Linderbaum on April 23. “I think that’s the best thing I can say about Tyler. Whatever they think they’re getting, that’s what they’re getting, probably plus some. He’ll be a guy, in my mind, that’s going to play the next 10, 12 years, play really well. Be a great guy on the team, in the locker room, all those things that are really invaluable.”

The Outland and Lombardi Trophy finalist did not participate in the NFL Draft Combine because of a foot injury he sustained at the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

Linderbaum measured in at 6-foot-2 and 302 pounds at the NFL Draft Combine — undersized for a center. His arms were also the third-shortest of any center in combine history, measuring 31.13 inches.

“I guess his arms weren’t quite as long as somebody wants,” Ferentz said “… I’d rather have a guy that has his arms half an inch short that can actually block guys trying to block them.”

Linderbaum participated in a personal pro day at Iowa on April 11, posting a 4.98-second 40-yard dash. He also ran a 7.14-second 3 cone, first among center prospects in the draft.

Linderbaum is the second player out of an Iowa school to be drafted. Trevor Penning, an offensive lineman from University of Northern Iowa, was picked 19th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.