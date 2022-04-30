New York Giants select Iowa defensive back Dane Belton in fourth round of NFL Draft
Belton is the second former Hawkeye to be drafted this weekend.
Start spreading the news: Former Iowa defensive back Dane Belton is headed to New York.
The New York Giants selected Belton in the fourth round with the 114th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Belton is the second former Hawkeye to be drafted so far this draft, joining center Tyler Linderbaum, who went in the first round to the Baltimore Ravens.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, who declared after his junior season, was a first-team Big Ten selection last season, when he picked off five passes and recorded 46 tackles. Belton played Iowa’s “Cash” position (a hybrid safety/linebacker role) the past two seasons, proving his versatility to NFL teams.
A versatile, ballhawking safety – #GREATD4NE is headed to the Empire State ‼️@dbelton_ ➡️ @Giants #NFLHawks | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/KRBnSe1gWB
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) April 30, 2022
The Giants finished 4-13 last season, last in the NFC East. The franchise is entering its first season under head coach Brian Daboll.
