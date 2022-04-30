New York Giants select Iowa defensive back Dane Belton in fourth round of NFL Draft

Belton is the second former Hawkeye to be drafted this weekend.

Iowa defensive back Dane Belton reads the Indiana offense during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Start spreading the news: Former Iowa defensive back Dane Belton is headed to New York.

The New York Giants selected Belton in the fourth round with the 114th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Belton is the second former Hawkeye to be drafted so far this draft, joining center Tyler Linderbaum, who went in the first round to the Baltimore Ravens.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, who declared after his junior season, was a first-team Big Ten selection last season, when he picked off five passes and recorded 46 tackles. Belton played Iowa’s “Cash” position (a hybrid safety/linebacker role) the past two seasons, proving his versatility to NFL teams.

The Giants finished 4-13 last season, last in the NFC East. The franchise is entering its first season under head coach Brian Daboll.

Follow along at dailyiowan.com for more draft coverage this weekend.