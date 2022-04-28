Iowa City man arrested in July 2021 shots fired incident

The man was seen on surveillance video with a firearm, police say.

An Iowa City Police car is seen near the Iowa City Police Department in Iowa City Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Police arrested an Iowa City man in connection with a July 2021 shots fired incident in Iowa City.

Darrel McGill, 39, is accused of dominion/control of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a shots fired incident on July 24, 2021, at Town and Campus Apartments. Officers found evidence that indicated a shooting had taken place at the apartment complex and a nearby Hills Bank. Police located McGill’s cell phone and a pistol in the area.

One person was struck in the leg and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a July 25, 2021 press release. Iowa City Police said in the press release they had arrested Ka’Leck Bolden, 23, of Iowa City in connection with the incident.

Surveillance video showed McGill in the parking lot of the bank with a pistol, the complaint said. McGill attested to being the one in the video, but he denied having a firearm. McGill has two previous felony charges, the complaint said.

Dominion/control of a firearm by a felon is a class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $7,500.