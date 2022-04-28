Iowa City Fire Department responds to structure fire Wednesday

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a large structure fire on Riverside Drive on Wednesday.

An Iowa City firetruck is seen in downtown Iowa City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2128 S. Riverside Dr., Unit 46 on Wednesday evening.

According to a press release provided by the City of Iowa City, the firefighters arrived on the scene within seven minutes of being dispatched and encountered a large fire coming from Unit 46 which had spread into the neighboring apartment Unit 45.

Those occupying Unit 46 evacuated the structure safely. The Iowa City Fire Department searched Unit 45 and found it was unoccupied.

Both fires were brought under control around 7 p.m. The total loss to both apartments is estimated at $60,000, the press release said.

The response included 25 Iowa City Fire Department personnel. One of the personnel from the department who responded to the call was injured. They were treated at the scene by the Johnson County Ambulance Service. No other injuries were reported.

The fire department received assistance at the scene from the Johnson County Ambulance Service, Hills Fire Department, and MidAmerican Energy. As this was such a sizable incident, Iowa City Fire Department had The Solon, North Liberty, Coralville, and West Branch fire departments respond to Iowa City calls for service and assistance during the incident.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.