Photos: ‘It’s Like Riding a Bike’ rehearsal

It’s Like Riding a Bike, under the direction of Ann Kreitman and written by Jeremy Geragotelis, hosted a rehearsal at the David Thayer Theatre at the Theatre Building in Iowa City on Sunday, April 24.

Pel, played by Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, and Eden, played by Katie Gucik, process their mother’s dementia in this play through riding Peletons and bringing her flowers.

The University of Iowa will host It’s Like Riding a Bike, along with three other productions and seven readings, at the Theatre Building in Iowa City as part of the Iowa New Play Festival on May 2-7.