Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Illinois – game three

The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 9-5, in the third game of a series at Duane Banks Field on Sunday. Iowa lost the series, 1-2.

Iowa started the game off with an early 2-0 with Ben Tallman’s solo homer, his first of the season, and first baseman Peyton Williams’ solo bomb. After the quick start, Illinois starting pitcher Riley Gowens held the Hawkeyes to two runs through six innings and collected seven strikeouts. In the seventh inning, both teams scored to enter the eighth inning tied at four.

In the ninth inning, Illinois took advantage of Iowa’s pitching inconsistency. Iowa pitchers Luke Llewellyn, Will Christophersen, Casey Day, and Jacob Henderson all pitched in the ninth inning and faced loaded bases. Iowa collectively let go five staggering runs to help solidify Illinois’ 9-5 win.

The Hawkeyes travel to Franklin, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to face the Milwaukee Panthers.