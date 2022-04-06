April Style Guide: Rainy Days and Easter Outfits

April Showers might bring May flowers, but they also bring a completely new round of fashion choices. For an extensively fashionable yet practical month, there is vast potential for different rainy weather looks, an epic Easter Sunday ensemble, and both cute and casual outfits for class.

Olivia: For arguably the rainiest month of the year, I went with a simple look for those drowsy days. My light navy vintage raincoat is my mom’s from the 90s’, with a green umbrella pattern on the inside. To add more detail to the outfit, I cuffed the sleeves to make this more visible. To make a statement, I wore my bright red Hunter rain boots. Of course, when walking in the rain, comfort is a priority, so I went with simple black leggings from Lululemon and a thrifted tight black long sleeve, which peeks out at my wrists. To finish the fit’ off, I added a bucket hat to help stay dry – mine is black with white and yellow flowers from Amazon – and an umbrella.

Anaka: Gathering with family and partaking in Easter egg hunts with my little cousins is my favorite spring tradition. Whether you celebrate Easter or just need a cute outfit for a spring brunch with friends, here’s how to dress up spring. I wore a green and white gingham dress from Altar’d State – they have a huge selection of cool-toned, fancy dresses. Underneath a paired a long-sleeved, white bodysuit because it’s still a little too cold for a plain tank top. For shoes, I wore white some adorable, white platform sandals that I got on sale from a store in my local mall. Always look in the most unexpected stores for clothes, sometimes you find a gem like my springtime sandals. Finally, I chose a variety of rings to accessorize my outfit and give it a golden sparkle.

Olivia: As the weather starts to warm up this month, this is the perfect time to experiment with different lengths of clothing. To demonstrate this, I created a casual yet presentable athletic look, pairing a grey tennis skirt with a tight sage green quarter zip. Both of these items are thrifted, but they are easy to find at any store that sells workout apparel. That said, thrifting is a great way to find stylish clothes at a more affordable price. Since the outfit is athletica-based, I wore some white tennis shoes with slate blue and salmon pink detailing from T.J. Maxx. Lastly, I accessorized with small gold hoops, and layered two gold necklaces to add a dynamic edge to a simple look.

Anaka: The indecisive spring weather means it can be 30 degrees in the morning and 60 degrees in the afternoon. I have styled a layered outfit that can be tastefully shifted throughout the day. My classic black tank top is from Zara but can be found at most stores. Layered on top, also from Zara, is a white, linen collared shirt that provides the perfect amount of warmth in the cool mornings but can be removed or tied around the waist as the sun heats up in the afternoon. I paired some light, ripped jeans from American Eagle with the tops to make the look more formal. To round out the outfit, I added my white Nikes and dangly, daisy earrings from Claire’s that are sure to put you in the springtime mood.