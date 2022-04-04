Iowa City police investigate report of assault by unknown male assailant

The Iowa City Police Department responded to a report of an assault around 1:46 a.m. on April 3. The victim described the assailant as a blonde male.

The Iowa City Police Department is investigating a report of an assault on April 3 by an unknown male assailant.

At around 1:46 a.m. on April 3, Iowa City police responded to the report of an assault at the 400 Block of South Johnson Street.

A woman reported the incident, stating she was assaulted outside of her home by the unknown assailant and described the suspect as a man with blonde hair.

She was then taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Iowa City police have not named any suspects or persons of interest.

Police recommend walking in pairs, not being distracted when walking alone at night, and going to a well-lit or crowded location if you suspect you are being followed.