Photos: NCAA Second Round women’s basketball: No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 10 Creighton

No. 10 Creighton upset No. 2 Iowa, 64-62, in sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The Bluejays advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament for the first time in program history.

Although both Iowa and Creighton scored around 20 in the paint, Creighton scored more outside the paint, shooting 10-of-34 3-pointers compared to Iowa’s 5-of-22. Creighton also outshined Iowa in rebounds, earning 52 compared to Iowa’s 37.

“I think something too that [Creighton does] a little bit differently is they shoot a lot of threes, and when you shoot threes it’s a lot of long rebounds, which is something that we know, but we might not be as used to the volume of three-point shooting,” Iowa center Monika Czinano said in a press conference following the game.

Despite the loss, Czinano led the Hawkeyes in points with 27, shooting 12-of-20 in field goals.

Creighton faces the winner of the No. 3 Iowa State and No. 6 Georgia matchup in Greensboro, North Carolina next weekend in the Sweet 16 round.