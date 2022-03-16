Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano earn Associated Press All-America honors

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and center Monika Czinano hug during a women’s basketball game between No. 21 Iowa and No. 6 Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Clark and Czinano had a combined 57 points. The Hawkeyes became regular season Big Ten co-Champions after defeating the Wolverines, 104-80.

Iowa women’s basketball sophomore point guard Caitlin Clark earned unanimous first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, the outlet announced Wednesday. Senior center Monika Czinano earned a spot on the AP honorable mention team.

This season, Clark is joined by South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith as unanimous selections. This is Clark’s second AP All-America honor of her career. She was named a second-team All-American as a freshman in 2020-21.

Clark currently leads the nation with 27.4 points per game, 7.9 assists per game, 236 total assists, and five triple-doubles this season.

The sophomore out of West Des Moines is the 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year, and is on multiple shortlists for national player of the year. She is a Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year finalist, Dawn Staley Award Finalist, and is on the WBCA Wade Trophy Midseason Watchlist and John Wooden Award Ballot Top-15.

Czinano earned her first career AP All-America nod on Tuesday, becoming the ninth Hawkeye in program history to nab the honor.

The senior from Watertown, Minnesota, averages 21.1 points per game and leads the nation with a 67.8 field goal percentage. She was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Iowa State’s Ashley Joens was a second-team All-America selection. The third-seeded Cyclones are hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and will take on UT-Arlington in the first round at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa women’s basketball is also hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The second-seeded Hawkeyes will kick off the national tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, taking on the 15th-seeded Illinois State Redbirds.