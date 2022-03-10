Ty Bopp running as Democrat in Iowa House District 92

The district covers all of Washington County and the south east portion of Johnson County.

Members of the House congregate in the House Chamber after the opening of the 2022 Legislative Session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Both the House and Senate Republican leaders said the priority of this session is to return tax funds and address workforce conditions. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

Farmer and grocery store manager Ty Bopp announced his candidacy for Iowa House District 92 on Tuesday.

Bopp is running as a Democrat to represent the district, which covers all of Washington County and the south east portion of Johnson County.

“The residents of the 92 District deserve a candidate who’s going to fight for their interests, Bopp said in a press release. “With this district being heavily farmers and small businesses, that’s what I plan on accomplishing. Farmers and small businesses are the backbone of the Iowa economy and should be the main priority.”

The seat is open in the upcoming election since Rep. Jarad Klien, R-Keota, announced he won’t seek reelection.

So far Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien, a Republican, has also announced his candidacy for the seat.